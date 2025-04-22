Shanghai Consul General Pratik Mathur meets Karan Adani, discusses key growth areas

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) India's Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, on Tuesday met Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) Managing Director Karan Adani and discussed growth prospects for the logistics and connectivity sectors, along with touching upon the economic situation in the region.

Mathur, who served as Minister (Political) at India’s Mission to the United Nations in New York, assumed charge as the Consulate General of India in Shanghai in January this year.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Consul General said that Indian companies are going global.

"Met today with Shri Karan Adani, MD of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, and had a discussion on the economic situation in the region, and growth prospects for the logistics and connectivity sectors," he posted.

Mathur served on the India team representing the country in the UN Security Council from January 2021 to December 2022. His previous assignments included postings in the Indian embassies in Washington, DC, and Beijing.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of Adani Ports last week approved the acquisition of Abbot Point Port Holdings Pte Ltd (APPH), Singapore, from Carmichael Rail and Port Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd, Singapore (CRPSHPL), which is a related party.

APPH holds the entities which own and operate the North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT) — a dedicated export terminal with a current nameplate capacity of 50 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The transaction will further enhance the APSEZ’s global transport and logistics footprint and fast-track its journey to handle 1 billion tonnes per annum by 2030.

Earlier this month, Karan Adani said the opening of the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) in Sri Lanka will create thousands of jobs locally.

Adani Ports has commenced operations at the terminal located at the Port of Colombo. The CWIT project represents a significant investment of $800 million and features a 1,400-metre quay length and 20-metre depth, enabling the terminal to handle approximately 3.2 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) annually.

