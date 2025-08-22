'Shameless to play with enemies:' Samajwadi Party calls for boycott of India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) As the cricketing world gears up for the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025, where India and Pakistan are scheduled to clash, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, declaring its opposition to the match as the political and security atmosphere was not conducive for sporting ties, and calling it "a shameless act to play with enemies".

Speaking to IANS, SP's Maharashtra unit chief Abu Asim Azmi said: "There is match-fixing going on between Prime Minister Modi and Pakistan. When the sindoor of 26 women vanished after the terror incident, people demanded action, but instead, a ceasefire was announced. Now, when a cricket match is being organised, it feels suspicious. The people of India will not tolerate this. The government must give a clarification."

He added that while he personally favoured peace between the two nations, Pakistan’s continued acts of terror made such sporting engagements unacceptable.

"I want friendship with Pakistan, but how can we play cricket with a country that keeps attacking us? Such matches should be completely boycotted," he added.

SP leader, S.T. Hasan, also strongly opposed the upcoming match.

"We do not support playing a match with Pakistan. The wounds from the recent Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 innocent people were killed, are still fresh. Our daughters and families suffered immensely. How can we sit and cheer for a cricket match against those responsible? Matches are meant for friends, not enemies. To play against Pakistan is nothing less than shameless," Hasan told IANS.

He recalled that India had recently engaged in a military standoff with Pakistan, which he said proved the hostile intentions of the neighbour.

"We taught Pakistan a good lesson then, so why should we now shake hands with them on a cricket field? If Pakistan really wants to build trust, it must guarantee an end to terrorism. It should ensure there are no more attacks, and if any terrorist act occurs, both our intelligence agencies should cooperate to bring the culprits to justice. Only then should cricket or any sporting ties resume," Hasan added.

Hasan also directly attacked the government, saying: "Right now, the atmosphere is not right. If India goes ahead and plays Pakistan, it will be a disgrace for our nation in front of the entire world.”

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports recently issued fresh guidelines on sporting engagements with Pakistan. The government reiterated that while India will not host Pakistan or tour the country for bilateral matches, Indian athletes and teams can participate in multi-nation tournaments where Pakistan is also a participant. This clears the way for India’s fixtures in the upcoming men’s Asia Cup in September and the women’s ODI World Cup in October.

However, the ministry left one critical question unanswered: whether Indian athletes will be allowed to compete in multilateral events hosted in Pakistan itself.

The timing of the statement is significant, coming less than three weeks before the Asia Cup begins in the UAE. India and Pakistan, placed in the same group, are set to face each other at least once—on September 14 in Dubai—and potentially up to three times, depending on tournament progress.

The match will mark the first cricketing face-off between the two nations since cross-border hostilities escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

