Shakib Al Hasan becomes oldest Bangladeshi Test cricketer

Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan etched his name in Bangladesh cricket history on Saturday by becoming the oldest player from his nation to feature in a Test match.

At 37 years and 181 days, Shakib took the field on Day 3 of Bangladesh’s first Test against India in Chennai, surpassing the previous record held by left-arm spinner Mohammad Rafique, who was 37 years and 180 days when he last played a Test in 2008.

Shakib, a central figure in Bangladesh cricket for more than a decade, continues to add to his illustrious career with this latest milestone. Widely regarded as one of the game’s premier all-rounders, his longevity and contribution to the team have been instrumental.

While Shakib’s achievement is significant, the world record for the oldest Test cricketer remains with England's Wilfred Rhodes, who played his final Test at 52 years and 165 days in 1930. Rhodes' record, as well as his remarkable 30-year Test career, stands as one of cricket’s longest-lasting feats.

On the field, however, Bangladesh found themselves in a tough position against a dominant Indian side. Shubman Gill led the charge on Day 3 with his seventh Test fifty, and Rishabh Pant was inching toward his 12th fifty as India surged to 141 for 3 after 40 overs, extending their lead to over 350 runs.

Earlier on Day 2, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc on Bangladesh’s batting lineup, claiming 4 for 50 as the visitors were bundled out for a mere 149 in their first innings. Despite efforts from experienced players like Shakib (32) and wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das (22), Bangladesh struggled to mount a meaningful response to India’s solid first-innings total.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.