Shah, Rahul to campaign in north K'taka today

Bengaluru, April 28 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies and take part in various programmes in north Karnataka region on Friday.

The Congress is upbeat about its prospectus in north Karnataka region considered as a bastion of the BJP following the joining of top BJP leaders -- former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi.

Amit Shah, who has already held a series of meetings in the north Karnataka region, has given clear directions to defeat Shettar. The BJP is worried over retaining Lingayat vote bank as Shettar and Savadi are claiming humiliation by the BJP. North Karnataka is considered as the Lingayat heartland.

Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Jevargi in Kalaburgi district. He will attend an interaction programme called 'Manila Samvad' in Kushtagi of Koppal district. He is holding a mega roadshow in Ballary.

Shah will visit Gadag, Dharwad, Davanagere and Haveri districts for campaigning. He will address a public meeting at Annigeri town in Dharwad. He will also take part in a mega rally at Gadag, Haveri and Davangere districts. He is also holding a series of meetings in the evening.

