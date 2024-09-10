Sex video scandal: CID submits 1,632 pages of addl chargesheet against Prajwal Revanna

Bengaluru, Sep 9 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has submitted 1,632 pages of additional chargesheet on Monday against former PM H.D. Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sex video scandal case.

The chargesheet was submitted to the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court by the SIT officials on Monday.

A source with the police said that the chargesheet comprises a list of 113 witnesses in connection with the rape and kidnap of a maid who used to work at his house.

Earlier, the police had submitted to court 2,000 pages of a preliminary chargesheet which included 123 witnesses in the case.

Prajwal Revanna had allegedly committed sexual assault in the Basavanagudi house in Bengaluru. He had attacked and sexually assaulted the woman who came to clean the house when his mother, Bhavani Revanna, was not present.

After the rape, he recorded a video. He threatened the victim not to tell anyone, and warned her that if she told anyone, he would send her husband to jail.

Earlier on Monday, the Karnataka High Court adjourned a hearing on the bail plea of the former JD-S MP in connection with the sex video scandal, to September 12.

The High Court bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna further stated that an in-camera hearing order would be secured from the Chief Justice and counsels would be informed in this regard.

Prajwal Revanna is facing charges of sexually assaulting his 47-year-old maid and later sending obscene videos to the victim's daughter and threatening that her daughter would also meet the same fate.

He was arrested at the Bengaluru International Airport in the early hours of May 30, when he was returning from Germany after his grandfather, H.D. Deve Gowda and uncle H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is also Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, made a public appeal that he has to come and face authorities.

His father, JD-S legislator H.D. Revanna and mother Bhavani Revanna were jailed and currently out on bail in the kidnap and rape case linked to the sex video scam. His younger brother, JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna, who was jailed for allegedly sexually assaulting male party workers, is also out on bail.

