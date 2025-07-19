Severe water crisis grips Kabul, residents urge interim govt to expand supply

Kabul, July 19 (IANS) Afghanistan's capital Kabul is facing one of the worst water crises in its history, affecting the lives of millions of residents in the city, local media reported on Saturday.

The recent data revealed that the water levels have declined sharply in central and western parts of the city, according to a report by Afghan media outlet TOLO News.

"Everything depends on water. Without it, life becomes extremely difficult. If these petrol stations stop giving water, people will die of hunger and thirst," said Mohammad Agha, a Kabul resident.

"Children and women wander day and night with buckets, but there's no water," said another resident.

Residents of the city have appealed to the Taliban-led interim government in Afghanistan to address their concerns by expanding water supply infrastructure and digging deeper wells.

Earlier on Thursday, the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) in Afghanistan described the water crisis as "unprecedented."

The UN agency mentioned that the dramatic drop in water levels in Kabul has impacted nearly six million people, putting them at risk of water scarcity.

"Tackling this crisis needs large-scale investment, strong collaboration, & increased public awareness on water use & management. Water is life. Let's act now," the UN agency posted on X.

Recently, a report by NGO Mercy Corps found that some households in Kabul spend up to 30 per cent of their income on water, with over two-thirds of them incurring water-related debt.

"Groundwater extraction dramatically exceeds natural recharge, and nearly half of the city's boreholes are already dry. Without urgent, coordinated investment, Kabul risks becoming the first modern capital to run dry," the report said.

Up to 80 per cent of groundwater is reported as unsafe, containing high levels of sewage, arsenic, and salinity, which pose urgent public health risks.

Earlier in March, the UN-Habitat had warned that 21 million people in the country require water, sanitation, and health support.

"Major cities like Kandahar, Kabul, and Herat are facing water scarcity because their groundwater is being depleted. The UN, on several occasions, have flagged this and it's very clear that huge-scale investments need to be taken," said Stephanie Loose, the head of UN-Habitat in Afghanistan, stressing that the South Asian nation needs large-scale investments in water infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.