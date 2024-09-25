Severe flooding wreaks havoc across England

London, Sep 25 (IANS) Over 200 properties in different parts of England have been flooded following heavy rain and thunderstorms since Monday, the Environment Agency stated on Wednesday.

The agency detailed that several areas across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire, Kent and the Home Counties have been flooded with "unsettled conditions" expected during the coming few days.

Emphasising that its staff remains out on the ground, clearing blockages and supporting local authorities in their response work, the executive non-departmental public body which is sponsored by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, mentioned that further flooding is possible but not expected on Thursday and Friday.

It urged people to keep an eye on the weather, check their flood risk, and take care planning their journeys.

"Following this week’s heavy rain and thunderstorms, flood warnings and alerts remain in place across many parts of the country. The risk of further significant surface water flooding is also possible but not expected in parts of the country on Thursday and Friday," Kate Marks, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said.

The official mentioned that the Environment Agency teams are supporting local authorities in responding to surface water flooding.

"We urge people to plan their journeys carefully, follow the advice of local emergency services on the roads and not to drive through flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car. People should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation as well as follow the agency's latest flood updates on social media," Marks added.

The flooding has also led to closure of several schools and roads in the country.

National Highways - the wholly government-owned company responsible for modernising, maintaining and operating England’s motorways and major A roads - said on Wednesday afternoon that the A-421 highway in Bedfordshire remains closed in both directions between the A6 (Bedford) & M1 J13 (Brogborough) due to flooding.

Following spells of torrential rain, flooding occurred at Marston Moretaine with water levels recorded going up eight feet.

"This has severely impacted efforts to clear floodwater from the carriageway. National Highways service providers continue to work at scene and at present a number of articulated tankers and pumping equipment are in use as efforts to clear the road continue. At this time, it is expected the A421 will remain closed today and tomorrow (Thursday 26th September)," the company said in

National Highways said that it is working to pump large amounts of water clear from the junction and following this operation, there will be abandoned vehicles to recover and an extensive clean-up operation to ensure the road is safe to open.

