Several factors led to TMC’s victory, proving Exit Poll projections wrong

Kolkata, June 4 (IANS) Several factors played a key role in the Trinamool Congress’ victory in West Bengal, that proved all Exit Poll projections wrong.

Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee’s party bagged 29 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats, hence proving all Exit Poll projections of the BJP’s best-ever performance in the state wrong.

The Muslim voters in the state voted en-mass in favour of Trinamool Congress candidates in all those constituencies in the state where the people from the community constitute a substantial chunk of voters.

At the same time from the results it is evident that the Congress-Left Front alliance could not project itself as a viable alternative and make a significant dent in the dedicated minority vote bank of the Trinamool Congress.

The fact that the Muslim community voted en-mass in favour of the Trinamool Congress is amply evident in Muslim-dominated Murshidabad District, where Trinamool Congress candidates got elected from all the three constituencies.

Even five-time Lok Sabha member and state Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was defeated in the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency by Trinamool Congress candidate and former Indian cricket team player Yusuf Pathan.

Plus, the BJP’s expectation of consolidation of Hindu votes in its support also fell flat. The party was unable to retain those Hindu-dominated constituencies especially in South Bengal which they won in 2019.

According to political observers, the constant harping by Opposition parties on corruption and turmoil at Sandeshkhali did not impact majority of the voters.

Rather, feel observers, the Trinamool Congress’ campaign accusing the BJP and the Union government of depriving the state government of its legitimate dues under centrally-sponsored schemes had been taken seriously by the voters.

The fourth factor is that the Direct Transfer of Benefits under different social welfare schemes of the state government has helped Trinamool Congress reap the benefits throughout the state.

Observers feel that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to increase the payment under Lakshmir Bhandar, the monthly dole scheme for women in the state, has encouraged women voters to increasingly vote for her party.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.