Seven major nations witness leadership changes since 2014; PM Modi still at helm

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) A total of seven major countries across the globe, including the US and UK, as well as the neighbouring nation of Pakistan have witnessed several leadership changes since 2014 -- the year Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

Interestingly, PM Modi, now in his third consecutive term, still holds office even as the top seats have been replaced many times in the seven key nations -- US, UK, Australia, France, Japan, Italy, and Pakistan.

A graph shared on X by Akhilesh Mishra, CEO at BlueKraft Digital Foundation, presents an illustrative tale of how power has shifted to different hands since 2014, which Mishra described as "Unprecedented stability in India under PM Modi". Notably, the US got its new President on Wednesday, as Republican Party nominee Donald Trump emerged victorious in the presidential polls by defeating Kamala Harris (Democratic Party).

Lauding PM Modi's leadership despite power from other world leaders changing hands in seven major countries, Mishra in a post on X said: A testament to PM Modi's supremely rooted politics and India-First approach as well as the sagacity of Indian voters to stick to the once-in-a-century, turnaround leader."

Citing instances of the list of different world leaders who served as Presidents in the US from 2014-24 are as follows: Barack Obama (Democratic Party from 2014-16), Donald Trump (Republican Party from 2017-20), Joe Biden (Democratic Party from 2021-24), and Kamala Harris (Democratic Party in 2024) and now Donald Trump (Republican Party from 2024).

Similarly in Britain, the list of world leaders who served as Prime Ministers are as follows: David Cameron (Conservative Party from 2014-16), Theresa May (Conservative Party from 2016-20), Boris Johnson (Conservative Party from 2019-22), Liz Truss (Conservative Party in 2022), Rishi Sunak (Conservative Party from 2022-23) and Keir Starmer (Labour Party from 2024).

In Australia, the list of world leaders who served as Prime Ministers are as follows: Tony Abbott (Liberal Party of Australia from 2014-15), Malcolm Turnbull (Liberal Party of Australia from 2015-18), Scott Morrison (Liberal Party of Australia from 2018-2022), Antony Albanese (Australian Labor Party from 2022-24).

In France, the list of world leaders who served as Presidents from 2014 to 2024 is as follows: Francois Hollande (Socialist Party from 2014-16), and Emmanuel Macron (Renaissance Party from 2017-24).

In Italy, the list of world leaders who served as Prime Ministers are as follows: Matteo Renzi (2014-16), Paolo Gentiloni (2016-17), Giuseppe Conte (2018-20), Mario Draghi (2021), Giorgia Meloni (2022-24)

In Japan, the list of Presidents from 2014-2024 is as follows: Shinzo Abe (2014-19), Yoshihide Suga (2020), Fumio Kishida (2021-23), Shigeru Ishiba (at present from 2024).

In Pakistan, the list of world leaders who served as Prime Minister is as follows: Nawaz Sharif (2014-15), Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (2015-17), Imran Khan (2017-21), Shehbaz Sharif (2021-24).

