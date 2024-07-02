Seven killed in road accident in Nepal

Kathmandu, July 2 (IANS) Seven people were killed when a jeep fell off the road in Rolpa district of western Nepal, local police said on Tuesday.

The accident happened on Monday after the driver tried to reverse the jeep as the road was blocked over a landslide, said Rohit Kumar Shahi, spokesman for the district police.

The jeep was carrying 15 people, and five succumbed to their injuries en route to a hospital, while two others died during treatment, Shahi told Xinhua news agency.

Eight people were injured in the accident, and one was in critical condition, Shahi added.

Investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.