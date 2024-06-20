Seven injured in Philadelphia shooting

New York, June 20 (IANS) At least seven people were wounded in a shooting in North Philadelphia in the US state of Pennsylvania, local media reported.

On Wednesday evening, a 19-year-old man was injured by a gunshot to his leg, while a 31-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her hand. In addition, a 23-year-old man was shot in the buttock. Two women, aged 47 and 29, both suffered gunshot wounds to their thighs, Xinhua news agency reported.

A 16-year-old girl received medical treatment for two graze wounds, while an 18-year-old girl was injured during the incident. All victims are currently in stable condition, said police, adding that the shooter or shooters departed the scene in a vehicle, which was captured by a nearby police camera.

As investigators continue to delve into the case, no weapons have been found at the scene, and no arrests have been made thus far.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.