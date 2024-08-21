Seven dead in coal mine accident in China

Beijing, Aug 21 (IANS) Seven people died in a coal mine accident in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Wednesday, local emergency management authorities said.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, a total of eight workers were trapped during an air shaft sealing operation in the coal mine in the Wutongqiao District of the city of Leshan in Sichuan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Search and rescue efforts confirmed the deaths of seven people as on 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Search and rescue operations continue with one person still missing.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Further details are awaited.

