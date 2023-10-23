UP sets record with ‘Kanya Pujan’ of 11,880 girls in Gonda district

Gonda, Oct 23 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh has created a record of sorts by hosting the country’s biggest girl ‘Kanya Pujan’ ceremony in Gonda district.

The programme was held on Sunday under the Chief Minister's Mission Shakti Abhiyan and 11,880 young girls of different sections from different development blocks of the district participated in it.

The grand 'Shakti Vandan' ceremony was organised by the district administration in the Shaheed Azam Bhagat Singh College campus.

Mission Shakti Cafe and Mission Shakti Wall, symbols of women's self-reliance and motherly power, were also inaugurated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, nine women of the district who have done excellent work in various fields were also honored with the Navdevi Award.

The specialty of the entire program was that it was organized as a zero-waste event.

During this entire event, 138 kg of wet waste and about 70 kg of dry waste were generated. Its complete disposal was ensured.

A compost pit was prepared at the program level for the disposal of wet waste. This garbage is being converted into fertilizer.

Executive Officer Sanjay Mishra said that the dry garbage has also been divided into four parts -- glass, plastic bottles, paper waste and polythene.

Their segregation was ensured at the event venue itself and the waste has been sent to the dry waste unit.

Sanitation kits and nutrition bundles were distributed along with the worship of the girls who came from different blocks of the district.

Additionally, the women power who raised the prestige of India in the country and the world through Mission Shakti Wall were honored in a new way by the district administration.

Built with the message of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, this wall is dedicated to the women of the country who have excelled in different fields in the country and the world.

Nine 'Matri Shaktis' of the district were also honoured for their excellent work in the Shakti Vandan ceremony.

To make this country's biggest Kanya Puja program 'Shakti Vandan' grand, a target was set to organise Kanya Puja of 11,000 girls.

But, as a result of the efforts of the district administration, 11,888 girls were worshipped beyond the target.

