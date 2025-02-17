Serie A: Juventus beat Inter Milan to make it four wins in a row

Turin, Feb 17 (IANS) Juventus stunned Inter Milan with a 1-0 victory to move back into the top four of the Serie A table thanks to a late winner from Francisco Conceicao.

Juventus were aiming for a fourth consecutive win, but Inter Milan began determined to disrupt their momentum. The Nerazzurri dominated the early stages and nearly took the lead in the 19th minute, but Mehdi Taremi was denied superbly by Michele Di Gregorio.

Three minutes later, Francisco Conceicao forced a stunning save from Yann Sommer as Juventus responded. However, Inter continued to control the opening half, pinning Juve back in their own area and making it difficult for them to maintain possession.

Randal Kolo Muani and Federico Dimarco both came close to scoring inside the half-hour mark, increasing the pressure on the visitors. Just before the break, Denzel Dumfries was unfortunate to see his effort ricochet off the post, and the sides went into half-time goalless.

Juventus began the second half with far more intent than they had shown in the first, applying pressure on Inter and holding possession more effectively. That persistence was rewarded when Kolo Muani provided a superb assist for Conceicao, who slotted in the opener.

Three minutes later, Juventus were inches away from doubling their lead, but Dumfries produced a vital goal-line clearance to deny Teun Koopmeiners.

Inter Milan pushed hard to find an equaliser, but Juventus defended resolutely and were not afraid to create further chances. Muani had another fine opportunity to extend their lead but was unable to convert.

Ultimately, the Bianconeri did not need another goal, seeing out the match to secure a vital victory and extend their winning run.

With the defeat, Inter still ranks second on 54 points, two points behind Napoli, while Juve sits level with fifth-placed Lazio on 46 points, but ranks fourth thanks to a superior goal difference.

In another matches, Matias Soule's free kick helped Roma to 1-0 victory over Parma, while goals from Assane Diao and Nico Paz saw Como past Fiorentina 2-0.

Elsewhere, Udinese dominated Empoli 3-0, and Monza and Lecce played out a 0-0 draw.

