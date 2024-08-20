Seoul's national symbol space to honour free democracy and peace

Seoul, Aug 20 (IANS) The Seoul city government said on Tuesday that it will turn Gwanghwamun Square in the heart of the capital into a national symbol space that represents free democracy, and world peace and connects the nation's past and future.

The government said it will ensure the new national symbol space honours the dedication of UN troops who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War to protect freedom and peace and remembers the sacrifices that became the foundation for the nation's prosperity, Yonhap news agency reported.

The space will also convey those meanings to future generations who visit the square, the government said, disclosing public opinions collected on the project.

The government did not present any plan to build a specific national symbolic structure on Gwanghwamun Square, following its earlier decision to review a controversial plan to set up a 100-metre-high pole topped with the Taegeukgi, the national flag, there due to criticism over excessive nationalism.

The government said it will finalise the design of the national symbol space by year's end before completing the construction by September next year.

From July 11 to August 15, the capital city conducted a survey of civil society regarding the necessity of a nationally symbolic space in Gwanghwamun and what kind of symbolic structures they wished to erect. Out of 522 respondents, 59 per cent, or 308 respondents, answered that they believed a nationally symbolic space was appropriate, while 40 per cent, or 210 respondents, answered that they did not think it was appropriate.

Regarding the survey results, the city government announced during a press briefing on Tuesday that it will commence with its plan to create a symbolic space in Gwanghwamun Square to honour the UN veterans who fought in the Korean War to protect Korea’s freedom and peace and their sacrifices that “laid a strong foundation for the country's prosperity".

"We believe that the newly furbished space will be able to convey a meaningful message to the future generation who visit the space, which will help to in making Gwanghwamun Square into a harmonious space that ties both the past and future generations together,” said Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon at Tuesday’s briefing.

Though the city government did not disclose any further details on what kind of a nationally symbolic structure it plans to build at Gwanghwamun Square, it revealed some ideas submitted by the general public.

The proposals included suggestions to display the five national symbols officially recognised by the government -- the national flag, national anthem, national flower, national emblem and national bird -- into a composite sculpture and to use media art, light sculptures and kinetic art to transform Gwanghwamun Square into an artistic space.

“The city government will finalize the design of the nationally symbolic space by the end of this year to be able to complete construction by September 2025,” Oh added.

