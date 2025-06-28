Seoul hosts 1st remembrance ceremony for Korean War abductees

Seoul, June 28 (IANS) South Korea on Saturday held its first official memorial ceremony for those abducted by North Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War, reaffirming its commitment to resolving long-standing humanitarian issues stemming from the country's division.

The inaugural Korean War Abductees Remembrance Day event was held at Imjingak Peace Park in the border city of Paju, north of Seoul. It marked the first official observance of Korean War Abductees Remembrance Day, which was designated by law last year to be held annually on June 28.

"Resolving humanitarian issues caused by the division of the Korean Peninsula is a fundamental duty of the state and a top priority," Vice Unification Minister Kim Nam-Jung said during a speech at the event.

Kim described the issue of wartime abductions as "one of the darkest legacies of division and war," stressing that any future-oriented approach to inter-Korean peace and coexistence must also include efforts to heal past wounds.

"We can no longer delay the urgent task of confirming the fate of abducted loved ones and easing the pain carried by their families," Kim said.

He added that the unification ministry under the new Lee Jae Myung administration will do its utmost to reduce military tensions on the Korean Peninsula and establish sustainable peace, ensuring that the tragedy of war is never repeated, reported Yonhap news agency.

"We will address the problems born out of national division and war one by one by reopening channels of communication with the North and work to resume dialogue," Kim said. "In moving from confrontation to reconciliation, we will make efforts to heal the pain of national division and the suffering of families of wartime abductees."

The Seoul government estimates that nearly 100,000 South Koreans have been kidnapped by the North since the war.

