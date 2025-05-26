Sensitive areas including Phalodi Airbase were targeted by Pak, says BSF IG

Jaipur, May 26 (IANS) In a major disclosure, Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General (IG), M.L. Garg, on Monday stated that Pakistan targeted sensitive areas, including the Phalodi Airbase and conducted 413 drone strikes on India's western border districts during ‘Operation Sindoor’, launched following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

However, all drones were successfully intercepted by India's air defence systems, and no civilian casualties were reported.

Addressing a press conference at the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Jodhpur, IG Garg said, “Sensitive areas, including the Phalodi Airbase, were targeted by Pakistan. But every time, our forces responded with precision and preparedness.”

He added that while some houses in the border villages suffered minor damage, there were no fatalities, thanks to prior planning and deployment of modern air defence technologies.

IG Garg praised the coordination among the Indian Army, central forces, local administration, and police during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“The unity of national forces demonstrated that India is fully capable of confronting any threat,” he said.

Highlighting the role of the BSF’s women personnel, he stated, “Seema Bhawani stood on the frontlines with unmatched courage, proving that India’s women power is equally capable in national defence.”

Commenting on the current border situation, the IG said that both India and Pakistan have come to a ceasefire understanding, but ‘Operation Sindoor’ is not yet concluded.

“It has only been temporarily paused. Pakistan had deployed its army and evacuated villages near its border, while no Indian village was vacated, highlighting civilian confidence in our forces,” Garg added.

According to officials, the missiles and drones launched by Pakistan were not empty shells. However, none of them landed on Indian soil.

“Every projectile was intercepted mid-air using anti-missile and air defence systems. What reached the ground were only drone fragments or empty casings,” said IG Garg.

He emphasised that the BSF remained on the frontlines throughout the operation and continues to maintain high alert across the western border.

