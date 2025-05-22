Senior leaders acknowledge Centre’s fierce crackdown against Maoists

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) The security operations against Maoist groups have drawn a wide range of reactions from political leaders, with many acknowledging the government's firm approach in addressing insurgency.

The killing of high-profile 70-year-old Maoist leader Basava Raju, who had a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, along with the elimination of 27 others in Chhattisgarh, has intensified discussions on the future of Maoism in India.

Raju was reportedly involved in several major attacks on security forces, and his death could deal a significant blow to the Maoist movement.

Talking to IANS, Member of Parliament (MP) from Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, emphasised the government's commitment to eradicating Maoism, highlighting Home Minister Amit Shah's repeated assurances in Parliament that a concrete plan is in place.

He noted that Maoists had long obstructed development in various regions, preventing progress and prosperity.

Tiwari credited the Home Minister and his ministry for their relentless efforts, stating that their contributions to Maoism eradication would be remembered for years to come.

Congress media in-charge Rakesh Sinha weighed in on the killing of Raju in an encounter, describing it as a necessary step taken by the administration and the Border Security Force.

He stressed that Maoists are notorious for attacking and killing innocent civilians, making dialogue with them difficult unless they surrender.

Sinha cited Jharkhand as an example where negotiations had been successful, but maintained that Maoists should not be respected until they renounce violence.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam echoed the government's stance, asserting that the NDA administration is determined to eliminate Maoism entirely by next year.

He condemned Maoist leaders for rebelling against the country's constitutional framework, killing soldiers, and disrupting civilian life.

Nirupam insisted that supporters of violent ideologies have no place in society and that the government's actions are justified and should be supported.

Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reiterated the government's commitment to ending Maoism, emphasising that a timeline has been set for its eradication.

He pointed out that Maoists had long hindered development in affected regions, preventing economic growth and stability. Naqvi praised Home Minister Amit Shah's leadership, stating that his ministry's efforts in combating Maoism would be remembered for years.

The government's aggressive stance against Maoism has drawn both praise and criticism, reflecting the deep-rooted ideological divisions surrounding the issue.

While some advocate for dialogue and reintegration, others insist on a hardline approach to eliminate insurgency. As operations continue, the debate over the best strategy to tackle Maoism remains a focal point in India's political discourse. The anti-Maoist operation is still ongoing against Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

