Senior Kerala doctor in trouble over indecent behaviour with intern 4 years ago

Kochi, Sep 2 (IANS) A senior Kerala government doctor has landed in trouble for kissing a woman doctor while she was working as an intern at a premier state-run hospital in Ernakulam in 2019.

The male doctor is currently working at another state-run hospital in the Ernakulam district, while the victim is presently a doctor working abroad.

The fresh trouble for the now senior doctor arose when the lady doctor wrote about her travails in 2019 when she was kissed, in her social media account, the other day.

Soon, the Ernakulam district health authorities swung into action and so did the State Health Minister Veena George.

On Saturday, the local police began its work to go forward in the case and will be taking the victim’s statement online.

Once that’s done, it wouldn’t be long when the law catches up with the senior male doctor.

One of the reasons why the victim decided to revisit the old case was even though she did bring her travails then to the concerned higher ups at the state-run hospital then, there was no follow up action.

She then decided not to take it up for fear of her internship running into trouble and it was after realizing that no action was taken even after this many years, she took to her social media account to raise this issue again.

