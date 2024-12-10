Seelampur MLA Rehman quits AAP, accuses Kejriwal of ignoring minority rights & public concerns

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Seelampur MLA Abdul Rehman resigned from the party on Tuesday.

In his resignation letter, Rehman accused AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of prioritising political gains over public issues, stating: “The party has become ensnared in power politics and has ignored the rights of Muslims and other deprived sections of the society. Arvind Kejriwal has continuously avoided addressing public issues for his own political benefit. I will continue to fight for justice and rights.”

Rehman’s resignation follows his denial of a ticket for the upcoming elections, with AAP replacing him with Zubair Ahmed as the Seelampur candidate in the party's second list.

Rehman sent his resignation just 24 hours after the announcement, accusing the party of neglecting the rights of minorities.

In the letter addressed to the national convenor of the AAP, Rehman stated that the party keeps mum whenever it comes to defending the rights of any community.

He further stated: “Your government’s approach during the Delhi riots was disappointing as you did not do anything to ensure that the riots affected people get justice. Nor did you express any sympathy for them.”

He added that it has been observed that the AAP has been involved in vote bank politics only.

Reports indicate that Rehman’s dissatisfaction with AAP had been building for over a month, particularly after the induction of Zubair Ahmed into the party. There was already speculation that the AAP MLA would make this move, saying goodbye to the party. He is expected to defect to Congress in days to come.

On October 29, Rehman resigned from his position as head of AAP's minority wing, citing ideological differences.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections are set to take place in or before February 2025, with the current Assembly’s tenure ending on February 15, 2025.

