‘Security of nuclear facilities is high priority’: India on Iran-Israel conflict

Vienna, June 23 (IANS) Permanent Representative of India to the UN Shambhu S. Kumaran said on Monday that ensuring the security of nuclear facilities should be a high priority amid the war-like escalation between Iran and Israel in West Asia.

“Ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities is a high priority, keeping in mind the possible consequences of such attacks for public health and the environment,” said Ambassador Kumaran while delivering India’s statement at the special meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors on the situation in Iran.

Ambassador Kumaran also expressed India’s deep concern over the recent escalation of the situation in the Middle East, including the attacks on several nuclear facilities in Iran.

He also urged the IAEA to keep the Board updated on the extent of damage to nuclear facilities and report on the radiation levels.

Ambassador Kumaran also reiterated India’s call to all concerned to exercise utmost restraint so that the safety and security of nuclear facilities are not adversely impacted.

He further expressed India’s readiness to extend all possible support.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also exchanged views with his Italian and French counterparts on the US attacks against Iran's nuclear facilities.

In separate phone calls, Araghchi strongly condemned the US "aggression" against the three Iranian nuclear facilities of Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan on Saturday, according to statements released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday.

In his phone call with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Monday morning, Araghchi emphasised that the international community, specifically the European Union, "should react explicitly" to such an "aggression," stressing that Iran reserved the right to use all options within the framework of its legitimate right to self-defence.

Tajani expressed regret over the escalation in the region following the US attack, calling on all sides to return to diplomacy.

Speaking to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Sunday night, Araghchi said the US military action violated all international laws and regulations, above all the United Nations Charter, stressing that silence and inaction in the face of the "aggression" would have consequences for all states.

The French foreign minister, for his part, expressed regret over the US attack, denying any involvement by France in planning and carrying out the "aggression."

