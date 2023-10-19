Security measures enhanced in NY as rallies over Israel-Hamas conflict continue

New York, Oct 19 (IANS) The New York Police Department (NYPD) has enhanced security measures as rallies over the raging conflict between Israel and Hamas continue in the city.

"We are currently in a heightened threat environment and tensions have been rising since ...October 7th," the NYPD said in a statement on Wednesday, referring to the day the Hamas launched its massive surprise assault on Israel.

"The NYPD is doing everything we can do to forestall future violence in our city. However, we know the ongoing events overseas may resonate with individuals domestically and that is hard to anticipate," Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

"The NYPD asks all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and reminds everyone if they see something to say something. For these reasons, the NYPD is continuing with our Citywide all-out deployment and all in-service training will continue to be postponed until further notice," it added.

A pro-Palestinian rally was held outside the City University of New York Graduate Center in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.

The demonstration was met with about 10 counter-protesters who carried Israeli flags.

There was no violence, but many screamed and made verbal provocations.

No arrests have been made.

Several tense protests have been held in New York City since the conflict started.

New York City is home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel, with about 2 million Jewish people living in the city and its surrounding areas.

