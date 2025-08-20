For second day in succession Kerala HC gives relief for Rapper Vedan from arrest in rape case

Kochi, Aug 20 (IANS) For the second day in succession the Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted interim relief to Malayalam rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, directing that he should not be arrested until his anticipatory bail plea in a rape case is fully heard and disposed of.

On Wednesday the court after hearing the complainant’s arguments, posted the case for more hearing to August 25.

To this, the counsel for Vedan said the court should give directions that he should not be arrested till his plea is finally disposed and it was granted.

Vedan, who has been accused of alleged sexual assault by a woman doctor, has been absconding since the case surfaced.

The Kerala Police had earlier issued a lookout notice fearing he might attempt to leave the country.

According to the FIR lodged in Kochi last month, the complainant alleged that she was sexually exploited by Vedan between 2021 and 2023.

Their relationship began while she was a medical student, and she claims that on at least five occasions in Kozhikode, Kochi, and other locations, he sexually assaulted her under the pretext of marriage.

The complaint also mentions that they briefly lived together.

She further alleged financial exploitation, stating that in 2021, when Vedan was preparing to release his debut album, she gave him Rs 15,000 on two occasions and another Rs 8,300 to fund his train travel.

Their acquaintance reportedly began over social media, but in 2023, Vedan allegedly broke off the relationship, leading to distress and prompting her to file the complaint.

Two other women have also since accused the rapper of misbehaviour.

When the woman doctor’s counsel brought to the attention of the court on Wednesday that there are more women who have filed similar cases against him, the court said cases cannot be clubbed and each case is independent of the other.

Vedan, 25, rose to fame under the banner Voice of the Voiceless.

He debuted in 2020 and, within the same year, gained recognition as a lyricist in hit films like 'Nayattu', 'Karam', and 'Manjummel Boys'.

His socially conscious rap style earned him a large following across Kerala.

This is not his first brush with controversy. In April, Vedan was arrested along with eight others following a narcotics raid at his rented apartment near here, though he was later released on bail.

Around the same time, forest officials briefly detained him after discovering a tiger’s tooth on his necklace.

Despite his rising popularity, the present allegations have cast a shadow over the young rapper’s career, with the court’s next decision on his bail plea eagerly awaited.

–IANS

sg/rad

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.