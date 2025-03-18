Scotland unveil squad for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup qualifier

Edinburgh, March 18 (IANS) Scotland have revealed the 15-player squad that will attempt to be one of two teams to earn a place at this year's women's 50-over World Cup in India.

Scotland are attempting to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup, following their historic first-ever appearance at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE in October 2024.

The European side have included 12 players that featured at last year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup, they are joined by the returning Nayma Sheikh and Ellen Watson, whilst Pippa Sproul receives a first call-up after a successful ICC Women's Under 19 World Cup, in which she was Scotland's leading run scorer.

Olivia Bell misses out as she continues her recovery from a stress fracture in her back, whilst Saskia Horley is taking a break from international cricket.

Australian-born all-rounder Saskia Horley is the big name missing from the Scotland squad, with the talented 25-year-old taking a break from international cricket. Spinner Olivia Bell is also sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

"The qualifier's an amazing opportunity, it's going to be great to have the group back together, playing against some excellent teams and really challenging ourselves.

"We've learnt a lot over the last year, with the qualifying campaign for the last World Cup and then playing in that event, and we have that belief and knowledge that we can get through these qualifiers.

"Qualifiers are always quite brutal events, there's never much margin for error, and especially at this event, it does feel like everyone can beat each other," head coach Craig Wallace said.

Two places at this year's 50-over World Cup in India are available via next month's qualifier tournament, with Scotland chasing a top-two finish along with West Indies, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Ireland and Thailand.

The squad will head to Dubai on March 25 for a preparation camp, before moving onto Pakistan where they will play two official warm-up fixtures against Bangladesh (April 5) and Thailand (April 7).

Scotland squad: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Sarah Bryce (wk), Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Ailsa Lister (wk), Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul, Ellen Watson (wk)

