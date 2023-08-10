School job case: Kuntal Ghosh arranged fake counseling to dupe candidates

Kolkata, Aug 10 (IANS) Expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, who is an accused in school job case, arranged fake counselling to dupe candidates, a CBI official said.

The CBI chargesheet mentioned that Ghosh designed a fake website of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) for that purpose and he used to upload list of "target" candidates, the official added.

He also created a fake email id through which he used to send "do not reply" emails to such "target" candidates informing them about being shortlisted for the counseling. "None of these candidates were actually selected and the accused was just duping them for extracting money for them. So in a way, he opened a two-way corruption channel, arranging jobs against cash and duping candidates," the official said.

From this particular fake email id, two consecutive mails were sent to those candidates in reasonable intervals. The first mail was pertaining to information to the candidates being selected for counseling and the second one was relating to coming to a scheduled venue for the purpose of counselling.

"Many had fallen in the trap misled by these two consecutive mails. Some of them even paid money only to understand later how they had been cheated in the entire process," the agency insider said.

