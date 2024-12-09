Scheffler retains Hero World Challenge title to record 9th win of the year

Albany (US), Dec 9 (IANS) Scottie Scheffler defended his Hero World Challenge title with a 9-under 63, finishing at 25-under-par 263 and capped a remarkable year with a record ninth win of the season.

Scheffler defeated Tom Kim (68) by six and playing partner Justin Thomas (71) by seven at Albany Golf Club. In four career appearances in Albany, he has finished as runner-up twice and twice hoisted the trophy.

He became the third to successfully defend his Hero title, after Hovland (2021-22) and Woods (2006-07).

Scheffler won seven PGA Tour titles this year, among them his second Masters in three years. He became the first ever to successfully defend his title at THE PLAYERS Championship and owned the Signature Events, capturing four of them.

He also won the Olympic gold medal in Paris, won the FedExCup, is the presumed Player of the Year, and now has earned his second Hero title in as many years.

"I think it’s been a great year. It’s been a fun year,” Scheffler said. “I’ve been fortunate to get some wins out of some really good golf. This was another week where I played really solid and was able to see some nice results from that. Overall, it was a pretty fun year," Scheffler said.

Scheffler was near perfect during the second and final rounds. His bogey-free 64 on Friday and his 9-under 63 on Sunday were the best rounds posted both days.

