SC Collegium recommends two names as Orissa High Court Judge

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, on Thursday recommended the appointment of advocate Sibo Sankar Mishra and judicial officer Ananda Chandra Beher as Judges of the Orissa High Court.

The Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues had recommended these two names on January 17.

Advocate Mishra has a standing of 30 years at the Bar and specialises in civil, criminal and service law.

“He is an advocate-on-record for the state of Odisha in the Supreme Court and is the counsel for the Union of India and High Court of Orissa in the apex court,” noted the SC Collegium.

Further, it recorded that inputs received from the state government indicate that Mishra has a good personal and professional image and nothing adverse has come to notice with regard to his integrity.

“Having regard to the above, the Collegium is of the considered view that Sibo Sankar Mishra is suitable for being appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Orissa,” read the statement issued by the Collegium.

Behera, a judicial officer, has served in various capacities in Odisha.

“The inputs provided by the state government indicate that he has a good personal and professional image and nothing adverse has come to notice with regard to his integrity,” the SC Collegium noted.

It said that having regard to the material on record and all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Behera is suitable for being appointed as a Judge of the Orissa High Court.

