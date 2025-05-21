Saurashtra Cricket Association announces franchise-based Pro T20 League

Rajkot, May 21 (IANS) The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) has launched the Saurashtra Pro T20 League, a franchise-based T20 tournament to showcase the finest cricketing talent from the region in a thrilling, high-energy format.

With the tagline “Bigger & Better,” the league is set to elevate Saurashtra’s cricketing ecosystem, bringing high-octane action and a professional platform for emerging and established players alike.

To be held at the iconic Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, the tournament will feature five franchise-owned men’s teams competing in a round-robin format, followed by semi-finals and a grand finale.

Speaking at the launch, Jaydev Shah, president of the Saurashtra Cricket Association, expressed his excitement at this transformational step. We’re taking a big leap forward. It is time to reimagine the Premier League of the Saurashtra Cricket Association for a new era. With franchises stepping in, the Saurashtra Pro T20 League will offer a bigger platform for our talented cricketers and a richer experience for fans. Saurashtra Pro T20 League is more than just a tournament—it is a platform to recognise and nurture cricketing talents from Saurashtra.

"We are confident it will inspire this and next generations of cricketers from the region of Saurashtra & Kutch while delivering world-class Cricket to fans. Saurashtra Cricket Association is committed to the Game of Cricket. Saurashtra Pro T20 League will be feather in the cap of SCA and shall ignite passion of this format in remarkable cricketers of the Region. This is cricket in Saurashtra, elevated," he said.

“We’re committed towards the cause of Cricket of Saurashtra & Kutch and are always trying to give the best possible to our players and fans. Saurashtra Pro T20 League will also provide an excellent opportunity for corporate houses to get involved and work closely with the Association to take Saurashtra Cricket to greater heights of success," he added.

All matches will be broadcast live on a national sports network and streamed on a popular OTT platform, complemented by expert commentary from celebrated former Indian and international cricketers.

