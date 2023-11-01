Saudi Arabia set to host FIFA World Cup 2034

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Saudi Arabia will host the FIFA World Cup 2034, the president of the International Football Federation (FIFA), Gianni Infantino announced through a social media post, late on Tuesday.

Earlier, Football Australia on Tuesday opted out of the 2034 FIFA Men's Football World Cup bid, paving the way for Saudi Arabia to potentially host the tournament.

“The next two editions of the FIFA World Cup are set to be hosted in Africa (Morocco) and Europe (Portugal and Spain) - with three celebratory matches played in South America (Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay) - in 2030 and in Asia (Saudi Arabia) in 2034,” Infantino wrote in Instagram.

“The bidding processes were approved by consensus via the FIFA Council - where all six confederations are represented - after constructive dialogue and extensive consultation. Thank you to everyone who has participated in this positive exchange.”

Three countries from the continent of North America, the United States of America, Mexico and Canada will host the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Earlier in the month FIFA has invited bids from the Asia and Oceania regions for confederation rotation and of securing the best possible hosting conditions for the World Cup earlier this month.

Australia, however, will aim to secure the hosting rights for the 2029 Club World Cup and the 2026 Women's Asian Cup, with Saudi Arabia also bidding for the latter tournament.

