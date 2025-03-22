Sarbananda Sonowal to visit Singapore to boost maritime cooperation

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, is embarking on a three-day official visit to Singapore to take part in the ‘Singapore Maritime Week’, it was announced on Saturday.

The Union Minister’s visit is likely to further deepen the maritime cooperation between India and Singapore, as he is scheduled to meet his counterpart from Singapore at the bilateral meet on the sidelines of the Singapore Maritime Week.

Sonowal is scheduled to meet some of the top maritime leaders in order to deliberate on ways and means to unlock opportunities in the maritime industry, said the ministry.

During the Singapore Maritime Week, Sonowal will participate at a high-level dialogue on ‘Navigating Global Maritime Trends in 2025 and Beyond.’

The Union Minister will also meet senior ministers of Singapore government — Lee Hsien Loong, Murali Pillai and Dr Amy Khor, among others.

Sonowal will also meet Brigit Gijsbers of the Netherlands during a bilateral meeting to further strengthen the bilateral maritime relationship between the two countries.

In order to bring in best practices of global maritime industry, the minister is also going to meet industry captains, and corporate leaders from maritime industry in Singapore as well as from other nations on the sidelines of Singapore Maritime Week.

He will also interact with the Indian diaspora as well as pay his respects when he visits the INA Memorial during his trip to Singapore. Sonowal will be accompanied to all official programmes by a team of senior officials.

Meanwhile, the India Maritime Week, a bi-annual global maritime gathering which will be one of the largest in the world, will be held here from October 27-31 to celebrate the country’s 'Maritime Virasat' and 'Maritime Vikas’, the government has announced.

As many as 100,000 delegates from 100 countries are expected to participate in the Maritime Week which will host the 4th edition of the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) and the 2nd edition of Sagarmanthan, among others.

—IANS

