Maharashtra: Supriya Sule targets MahaYuti govt over incidents of crime

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule on Saturday claimed that during the 100 days of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led MahaYuti government, "only crime rate has increased". Sule targeted the MahaYuti government and the chief minister over the much discussed 100 day programme announced for all the departments by setting an ambitious targets for them.

“Although there has been rise in crime rate in Maharashtra, the government is silent and not talking about it. Riots happened in Nagpur and even after six days, curfew is still in effect in many parts of the orange city. What is going on in Maharashtra? If we look at the 100-day report card of this government... only crime has increased in the state, and apart from that, nothing else is written on its report card,” claimed Sule at a press conference.

She further remarked that there has never been so much instability and so much crime in Maharashtra.

Referring to the incidents such as murder of Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, death of Somnath Suryavanshi in Parbhani and Nagpur riots, Sule claimed that former journalist Prashant Koratkar -- wanted for insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj -- has reportedly left India.

"Information is being received that this man has left the country as he went from Nagpur to Delhi and from Delhi to Dubai. I had said earlier that if the state government cannot find him, they should seek help from the center, now I am saying it again. What were the state police and home department doing until a man left the country from Nagpur to Delhi and from Delhi to outside?" she asked.

Koratkar is currently involved in legal battle for allegedly insulting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and threatening a leading historian.

Pointing out the weak financial condition of Maharashtra, Sule said: "I have been saying for four month that the government should put aside issues like Aurangzeb and stop investment going out of the state and pay more attention to the problems of farmers."

Sule also sought to know whether the state government is planning to close down state education board schools by starting CBSE schools.

"I want to ask questions about it. What percentage of Marathi will be in the CBSE curriculum? Will the history of Maharashtra be in it? How much information about Maharashtra will be in it? Are you prepared for the CBSE board? Do you have teachers? Are you going to permanently close the State Board of Education?” she questioned.

Sule in a letter to the school education minister Dadaji Bhuse claimed that the implementation of CBSE pattern it will be fatal to the classical language Marathi, and the culture and tradition.

In a letter to the minister, Sule has urged the state government to reconsider the decision.

“Maharashtra has a very bright educational tradition. But it is a very regrettable matter that the government has decided to ignore it and follow other boards. It seems that the state government has planned to completely close the state's SSC board through this. I doubt whether this decision will erase the identity of our Maharashtra which has a rich tradition of education. This decision will be fatal to the classical language Marathi, culture and tradition. I humbly request the state government to please reconsider this decision,” said Sule.

