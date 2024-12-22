Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya edge Goa 1-0 to secure QF berth

Hyderabad, Dec 22 (IANS) Meghalaya secured themselves a spot in the 78th Senior Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 quarter-finals after they beat Goa 1-0, while Tamil Nadu and Odisha played out a 1-1 draw at the Deccan Arena on Sunday.

The northeastern side now moves on to seven points from four matches in Group B, and cannot be overtaken by fifth-placed Goa, who are on three points from as many games. The former are currently second in the group behind Kerala.

Meghalaya won a hard-fought battle against Goa, winning it 1-0 in the end, by dint of a late penalty. The score remained goalless at half-time.

In a match that saw both sides squander a host of chances, it was Damanbhalang Chyne (89’), who finally made the difference as he converted a penalty to take Meghalaya into the quarter-finals.

Goa, who went into the match on the back of two losses and just a solitary win, needed points against Meghalaya to help them in their fight to make the last eight. After a solid first half, the side from the west coast put five defenders to protect their goal. Meghalaya, however, kept attacking in waves.

Khraw Kupar Jana looked lively down the right and had an opportunity from a slight angle to put it past Goa goalkeeper Sanij Budge, but sent his effort over. Donald Diengdoh had a couple of close opportunities, but one came off the upright, while the other was off target.

Meghalaya were getting desperate as the clock wore down, but they soon found their lifeline when substitute Deibormane Tongper’s shirt was tugged inside the Goa box; the referee immediately pointed to the spot, Chyne closing off the three points for Meghalaya.

Tamil Nadu’s search for their first win in the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 final rounds continued after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Odisha. The teams were locked in a goalless battle till the break.

Alexander Romario Jesuraj (68’) put Tamil Nadu's hopes in of victory after he converted a penalty to put his side ahead.

Their lead was only to last seven minutes, however, as Rahul Mukhi (75’) darted on to an aerial through ball behind the defence, before poking it past the keeper to put Odisha level. The latter remain fourth in Group B with four points from as many games so far. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, stay rock bottom with two points from the same number of matches.

