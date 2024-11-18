Santos hoping for Neymar's return in 2025

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 18 (IANS) Brazilian forward Neymar could return to his original club Santos next year following an injury-hit spell with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, according to media reports in the South American country.

Santos president Marcelo Teixeira will meet with Neymar's father and manager, Neymar Santos Sr, next week to discuss conditions of a possible move, Globo Esporte reported.

Neymar's Al-Hilal contract is due to expire next July but the 32-year-old could terminate his contract earlier, paving the way for a possible return to Santos in January, the news outlet said, according to Xinhua.

It added that efforts to end Neymar's contract early were "highly complex" due to financial clauses and marketing commitments.

Neymar has made just seven appearances across all competitions for Al-Hilal since joining the club from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023.

He completed his 12-month recovery from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in October, only to suffer a leg muscle injury in his second game back.

Earlier this month, Teixeira told Brazil's Estadao newspaper that Santos had a "concrete project" for the No. 10 to return to the club.

Neymar made 225 appearances for Santos and scored 136 goals before his high profile move to Barcelona in 2013. He is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 international games.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.