Sansad Ratna Awards: 'Time has come for MPs to recognise Parliament as supreme'

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday said that the time has come for every MP to realise that the Parliament is supreme, and it is of the utmost importance to the country for its future and destiny.

Dattatreya, while speaking at the 13th edition of the Sansad Ratna Awards in Delhi, also said that Parliament proceedings have to be conducted with the utmost decorum and dignity and this was in the hands of the members.

"The credentials of a Parliamentarian have to be 'impeccable' to the people who elected them so that they have absolute trust and confidence that they deliver for them not just regionally but also nationally," he said.

Dattatreya, who was also the chief guest at the event and presented the awards to 14 MPs from both the Houses, and two standing committee chairmen also said that he was happy with the quality of MPs now entering Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is not only of very high calibre, but they are highly educated.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, in his felicitation address congratulated all the MPs for their performance.

He said more youngsters should come to the forefront and represent the people and their problems to the government for redressal.

Earlier, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury , the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, who won the award for his exemplary performance in the Parliament in his acceptance speech, said that the members should carve a niche for themselves in selected spheres instead of practicing narcissism.

"India's parliamentary democracy was very vibrant in the sense it absorbed all the good practices of every parliament in the world, ranging from France for its concept of republic, equality fraternity and justice to other practices in New Zealand," said Chowdhury.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.