Sanjay Nirupam supports Nitesh Rane's call to ban Madrasas in state

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday voiced support for Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane’s controversial demand, advocating for a ban on madrasas in the state to 'prevent terror acts'. Earlier in the day, Rane informed that he has written a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the state government to take action against madrasas 'under the cloud' for promoting extremist activities.

Speaking with IANS, Sanjay Nirupam claimed that the madrasas was being 'misused' and 'exploited' by terror networks with global footprints.

"While madrasas are founded on a noble basis, some are being misused by terror groups for anti-national activities. We must ensure that no madrasa—legal or illegal—becomes a base for such operations," he added.

He went on to suggest that the Maharashtra government should immediately shut down any illegal madrasas and take firm action against those, if found harbouring terrorist elements.

"If any madrasa is found to be linked to anti-India activities, strict legal action must be taken," Nirupam stressed.

This comes after Nitesh Rane raised concerns over an illegal madrasa in Nandurbar's Akkalkuwa taluka, where a Yemeni national was reportedly planning terror activities. He called on the Maharashtra government to investigate all madrasas in the state to ensure they are not promoting terrorism, particularly warning against associations with groups like the Taliban.

Rane had previously stirred controversy in January by calling for a ban on burqas during board examinations, citing concerns about potential malpractices.

In a letter to the School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Rane said that allowing girl students to wear burqas inside examination halls could facilitate cheating and pose security challenges.

“Students appearing for the 10th and 12th board exams should not be permitted to wear burqa. If necessary, female police officers or female staff should be appointed to conduct checks. These exams are crucial for students’ future and must be conducted transparently, without any scope for malpractices,” he stated.

