Sanjay Jaiswal slams Tejashwi Yadav over criticism of Bihar's budget

Patna, March 4 (IANS) A day after Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Bihar Budget 2025-26, Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal responded sharply, claiming that the RJD leader lacks knowledge about the budget.

"Tejashwi Yadav neither reads nor understands the budget, so what will he say?" Jaiswal said.

Referring to the budget during the RJD's tenure, Jaiswal said, "During Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's tenure, Bihar's budget never exceeded ₹30,000 crore, whereas under the NDA, it has increased to ₹3.17 lakh crore in 20 years."

"Good work is being done under the NDA's rule, especially in airport infrastructure and new development projects," he said.

Jaiswal dismissed Tejashwi Yadav’s criticism of the budget, emphasising that Bihar has seen massive financial growth under the NDA government compared to the past. He also highlighted that the new airport projects and infrastructure initiatives will boost the state’s development and connectivity.

With Bihar Assembly elections approaching, the political debate over the budget is intensifying, with the NDA and Opposition engaging in a war of words.

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister on Monday sharply criticised the state budget for the financial year 2025-26, calling it “hollow” and lacking vision for Bihar’s future.

Yadav accused the government of failing to address crucial issues such as employment, education, industry development, and migration. He also slammed the NDA for not fulfilling the demand to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women under the ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’.

Dismissing the budget as a repetition of old announcements, Yadav said it would have no impact on the people of Bihar.

Sanjay Jaiswal also defended cricketer Rohit Sharma amid a row over a Congress leader's criticism of the player's fitness. He hit back at the Congress leader calling her remarks "very sad and baseless."

“Every cricketer has his own standards. Scoring three double centuries in ODIs proves Rohit Sharma's fitness and skill. Congress has a habit of opposing any good thing that happens in the country,” Jaiswal claimed.

Jaiswal defended the Indian cricket captain, pointing out that his on-field performance speaks for itself, and the Congress is unnecessarily targeting him.

Jaiswal also spoke about the BJP's State Council Meeting in Patna, where a new President will be formally elected.

"Dilip Jaiswal is the only candidate and will be elected as the BJP state President. Under his leadership, the BJP will reach new heights in Bihar over the next three years,” Jaiswal said.

With Bihar elections approaching, the BJP is gearing up for an aggressive political push, banking on new leadership and strong organisational strategies to win the polls.

