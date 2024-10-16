Sanabria fires Paraguay to win over Venezuela in World Cup qualifiers

Asuncion, Oct 16 (IANS) Antonio Sanabria scored two second-half goals as Paraguay recovered from a goal down to secure a 2-1 home victory over Venezuela in their World Cup qualifier.

Jon Aramburu gave the visitors the lead in the 25th minute at Estadio Defensores del Chaco with a low finish after Yeferson Soteldo's pass.

The hosts missed a chance to equalize when Julio Enciso's penalty attempt was saved by goalkeeper Rafael Romo just before halftime, reports Xinhua.

But the hosts drew level shortly after the restart through Sanabria who fired home from inside the six-yard box after combining with Junior Alonso.

Torino forward Sanabria doubled the lead with a close-range header 16 minutes from time.

Paraguay now have 13 points from 10 qualifiers, two more than Venezuela.

