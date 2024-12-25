Samuel Ward: Man with the mask gearing up for Hockey India League

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Samuel Ward, the 33-year-old England striker known as “the man with the mask”, is all set to embark on an exciting new chapter in his illustrious hockey career. Overcoming a life-altering injury in 2019, Ward has emerged as a symbol of grit and resilience, and his journey to the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2924-25 season with the UP Rudras is nothing short of inspiring.

The HIL, set to commence on December 28, marks Ward’s maiden foray into the league. The Lucknow-based UP Rudras, captained by Indian midfielder Hardik Singh, have assembled a formidable squad featuring a mix of seasoned players and emerging talent.

Speaking about his upcoming debut in the HIL, Ward expressed excitement about joining forces with stalwarts like Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Simranjeet Singh, Lars Balk, and Kane Russell, alongside young talents like Priyobarta Talem and Gurjot Singh.

"Oh, I’m very excited. I think we have an incredible team. Players like Hardik, Kashdeep, and Lalit stand out, and that’s without even mentioning international talents like Lars Balk and Flores. It’s shaping up to be an exciting time for us all," he said.

Ward’s story is one of unparalleled determination. During the Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers in November 2019, he suffered a horrific injury while playing for Great Britain. A wayward shot from a teammate struck him on the side of his face, resulting in seven or eight fractures and a torn retina. The damage left Ward with permanent loss of central vision in his left eye and required major reconstructive surgery.

"Back in November 2019, about five years ago, I was struck in the face by a ball while standing in front of the goal during a game. It was my teammate’s shot, and it hit me on the side of my face. I ended up with eight facial fractures and had to undergo major surgery to rebuild my face. I also lost about 60–70% of the vision in my left eye because the ball sliced my retina in half. It was a tough time, and I was told I might never play again. But I was determined to prove people wrong, and now I wear the mask for protection.

“I was told I probably wouldn’t play again. But when someone says that, you want to prove them wrong," recalled Sam Ward.

Against all odds, Ward returned to the field, donning a protective mask that has since become his signature. Ward’s mask is not just a piece of equipment—it’s a symbol of his journey. Spectators unfamiliar with hockey might wonder why he wears it, but for Ward, it’s a reminder of the challenges he has overcome.

“I wear the mask for protection,” he explained. “It’s a small price to pay to be back on the field doing what I love.”

One of the unique aspects of the HIL is the opportunity it provides players from different nations to come together as a team. For Ward, the transition from playing against some of his new teammates on the international stage to forming bonds with them off the field has been seamless. “We all have a mutual love for hockey, and that makes it easy to create connections,” Ward said. “The Indian boys and all the foreigners are amazing guys. It’s been a lot of fun so far, and we’ve already started building those bonds that will help us on the field.”

Ward represented Great Britain in the Paris Olympics, where his team was eliminated by India in the quarterfinals. Reflecting on the experience, he praised the Indian side’s performance. "The Olympics are always incredible. I’ve been fortunate to attend three so far, and each one is special. While I don’t have the medal I hoped for, the journey is still an honour. That quarterfinal against India was a big game, and they were outstanding. India fought hard, stayed united, and performed brilliantly. They were one of the strongest sides in the tournament this year."

Ward believes leagues like the HIL are crucial for the growth of hockey, providing young players with opportunities to develop their skills alongside international stars. “The strength and depth of young Indian players are impressive,” he said. “Playing with more internationals will only make their game better.

"It’s been impressive to see the talent among the young Indian players. They’re exceptional. Players like Mammi, Zaid, and Sardar, who’s a great flicker, showcase the depth of hockey here. Playing alongside international players will only help them grow and improve further."

"The biggest challenge in leagues like the HIL is overcoming language barriers and ensuring that everyone is on the same page. Building team bonds and creating good communication are key. We’ve already been having fun and getting to know each other, which helps strengthen the team. For example, last night, they threw cake in my face—it’s all part of building those special memories and connections," Ward concluded.

