Samu Omorodion's move to Chelsea collapses: Report

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have been in constant negotiations in the past two weeks for two separate deals that would have seen Conor Gallagher go to Madrid and Samu Omorodion join the Premier League.

Gallagher has reached the Wanda Metropolitano and will be announced as a new Atletico player in the next few days but Omorodion's move to Chelsea, which seemed to be all but done, has collapsed as the club and the player could not finalise an agreement for the contract, as reported by The Athletic.

Chelsea had reached an agreement with Atletico in a deal worth 40 million euros and were hoping to get Samu Omorodion to sign a seven-year contract with the option for an additional year but the deal is unfortunately off now.

Following the conclusion of the Omorodion's deal, Chelsea approached Atletico Madrid once again to sign their record signing, Joao Felix.

This summer, Chelsea has examined deals for several striker targets. Any agreement for Omorodion was unrelated to the ongoing talks between Chelsea and Napoli for Victor Osimhen.

Felix joined Atletico in the summer of 2019 for 126 million euros after scoring 20 goals in his debut season in Benfica’s first-team squad.

After not being able to justify his massive price tag and three abysmal seasons in Madrid, Felix had joined Chelsea on loan but the London club did not make any attempt to sign him once his loan deal was over.

Alongside Chelsea, Premier League rivals, Aston Villa have also made an attempt to sign Felix as the player is highly rated by Unai Emery.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.