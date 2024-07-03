Samsung launches new AI-powered laptop in India

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Samsung on Wednesday launched a new laptop - Galaxy Book4 Ultra, equipped with cutting-edge AI-powered technology for ultimate performance, in India.

The new laptop will be available in 32GB and 16GB memory variants at a starting price of Rs 233,990 on Samsung.com, and select offline stores.

It will be available with a 16-inch display in Moonstone Gray finish.

According to the company, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra comes equipped with the new Intel Core Ultra 9/7 processor and comes with enhanced security via a new Samsung Knox security chip.

The AI-powered Galaxy Book4 Ultra also comes with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card. It has a touchscreen interface and features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is thin and light, and comes with a power-efficient and long-lasting battery, with all major ports available on board, Samsung said.

The display offers 3K super-resolution and an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth videos and graphics without any stuttering. With touchscreen capabilities, this PC provides an interactive and intuitive touch-based user interface, the company said.

Moreover, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra will allow users to utilise their phone as a connected camera, enhancing video calls and content creation. The laptop comes with a wide range of ports, including HDMI 2.1, and a large touchpad to enhance usability and connectivity, while providing for 8 times faster file transfers than USB 3.2 through Thunderbolt 4.

