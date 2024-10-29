SAI's claims on the state of JLN Stadium after Diljit Dosanjh's concert contradicts ground reality

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) released a statement on Monday claiming the readiness of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where two shows of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's ‘Dil-Luminati’ music concert took place after social media videos showed the venue in disarray with piles of trash littered all around.

IANS visited the site on Tuesday, two days after the event took place, only to discover the ground was still in need of a thorough cleaning as the aftermath of the concert was still on full display. The dismantling of the makeshift structure, close to the athletic track, used for the concert was still going on around 3 pm. The track around the ground, including the sand pit for the long jump, was littered and in need of dire work ahead of Punjab FC's ISL clash against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday.

The state in which IANS found the stadium was in total contradiction to claims made by SAI, which manages all stadiums owned by the Central Government, on Monday night after the news of the poor condition of the stadium blew up on social media.

SAI had claimed on Monday night that the stadium was booked till October 28 and as per the contract the booking party had to leave the venue in the same condition as received.

“The organisers of Diljit Dosanjh’s concert had booked the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium till October 28, 2024 (Monday) for cleaning at full rental charges. SAI’s contract with the organisers clearly states that they will return the concert venue (JLN Stadium) to SAI in the same way that it was handed over to them.

“Around 70,000 people attended the concert over two days and the cleaning is already complete,” read the statement by SAI.

The poor condition of the stadium was first brought to public attention by track and field athlete Beant Singh, who posted videos showing the track littered with garbage, alcohol containers, and other debris. He explained that his own practice equipment had been tossed aside and damaged and that he had been forced to clean up much of the mess himself.

"First of all, concerts or any programme shouldn't be allowed in stadiums which are for players' development. And JLN is one of the premier stadiums where most track and athletes train. What I have been seeing and hearing from other athletes is that the track is totally damaged and it will take time to repair.

“The stadium is our sacred place where we worship it, so alcohol shouldn't be allowed into it anyhow," an Asian Games medallist athlete told IANS on condition of anonymity.

SAI refrained from making any comment on the latest development when contacted by IANS on Tuesday.

