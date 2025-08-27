‘Saints kept India united despite invaders’ rule’: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Ujjain, Aug 27 (IANS) Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat claimed on Wednesday that despite various invaders ruling the Indian subcontinent, it was the great saints who helped in keeping the country united.

“Despite many hurdles and being ruled by different invaders, India could preserve its spiritual and cultural values only due to the saint tradition and their pilgrimage. One after another great saint kept India united,” claimed the Union Minister during his inaugural address of the global spiritual tourism conclave in Madhya Pradesh's religious city Ujjain.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the event, organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), and the Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the state government.

The event focused on “promoting” India’s spiritual tourism through a future-ready lens, witnessed participation from over 300 spiritual leaders, scholars, and experts from across India and abroad.

The conclave provided a space to discuss the evolving dimensions of spiritual tourism, aiming to bridge ancient wisdom with modern experiences.

It emphasised not only religious significance but also economic potential, urban planning, and sustainable development.

On this occasion, delivering the keynote, spiritual teacher Gauranga Das inspired attendees with insights on spirituality in the context of global transformation.

The Conclave will feature several thematic sessions, including a special session on 'Jyotirlingas' in Jyotirling Circuit to highlight the significance and preservation of India’s 12 Jyotirlingas.

Another special feature would be the temple economies session to highlight how major temples such as Tirupati, Vaishno Devi and Kashi Vishwanath drive local economies, with insights drawn from the Maha Kumbh 2025, which attracted over 660 million devotees.

A dedicated session, ‘Mandala of Mahakal Ujjain’s Spiritual Power and Urban Future’, will spotlight the sacred significance of Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, the impact of the Simhastha Kumbh and innovations in urban development.

Other sessions will explore new frontiers of spirituality, such as ‘Mind, Body and Soul: Wellness as the New Spiritual Frontier’, focusing on integrating Ayurveda, Yoga and meditation with tourism and ‘Divine in Digital – Spirituality 2.0’, discussing how technologies like virtual darshan, AI and VR can make spirituality more accessible.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.