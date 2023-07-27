Sailor found hanging in INS Vikrant

Kochi, July 27 (IANS) A 19-year-old sailor, hailing from Bihar, was found hanging on board the INS Vikrant on Thursday morning, officials said.

The body was found hanging by another sailor and preliminary indications are that the young sailor committed suicide.

The local police have registered a case of unnatural death and a probe has started.

The sailor’s name has not been revealed as yet and the Naval authorities also have started a probe.

