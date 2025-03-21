Sages and saints are the backbone of Sanatan Dharma, says MP CM

Bhopal, March 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday that "sages and saints are the backbone of Sanatan Dharma, which has always thrived under their guidance".

Chief Minister Yadav made this statement while addressing a religious event organised at Til Bhadeshwar Mahadev temple in Ujjain.

The programme was organised to mark the appointment of Mohan Bharti Maharaj as the Mahant of Shri Dashnam Juna Akhara located in Tarana town of Ujjain district.

During his address, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of understanding the lives and experiences of sages and saints to truly grasp the essence of Sanatan Dharma.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav announced that the Tilbhadeshwar temple would be developed as a religious heritage site.

He said that the state government has made especial Budget allocation for developing religious places as pilgrimage sites in the state.

The Chief Minister, who belongs the Ujjain, said the state government is working towards establishing Lord Mahakal's city as a religious and cultural centre.

CM Yadav said that the state government has started preparation for Simhastha Kumbh Mela -- 2028.

He said that the separate ghats are being setup for all 13 Akharas of Naga Sadhus.

During the visit, CM Yadav offered prayers at the ancient Mahadev temple and honoured saints and sages at the events, touching their feet and receiving their blessings.

He paid floral tributes and offered a sacred cloth at the Samadhi of Brahmaleen Mahant Shri Prakashanand Ji Bharati.

He also offered 'Ahuti' (sacred offerings) in the Shri Maharudra Sahasra Chandi Mahayajna, praying for continued prosperity in the state.

