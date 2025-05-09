SAFF U-19 C’ship: India begin campaign with thumping 8-0 win over Sri Lanka

Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh), May 9 (IANS) India kicked off their South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-19 Championship title defence in spectacular fashion with a commanding 8-0 victory against Sri Lanka in their Group B opener at the Golden Jubilee Stadium here on Friday.

The dominant display was capped by a superb hat-trick from Danny Meitei (26’, 31’, 50’) while Prashan Jajo (17’, 62’) bagged a brace in a comprehensive all-round performance. Md Arbash (40’), Omang Dodum (48’), and captain Singamayum Shami (81’) scored one each.

The breakthrough came in the 17th minute when Prashan Jajo burst down the left flank, beating his marker with pace and precision before smashing home from a tight angle to give India a deserved lead. Just nine minutes later, a misjudged back-pass from Sri Lanka allowed Omang Dodum to pounce and deliver a pinpoint cross for Danny, who made no mistake with a well-timed header.

India made it 3-0 in the 31st minute when Danny struck again with a powerful left-footed effort from 21 yards out that flew past stranded Sri Lanka goalkeeper Nadal Aaron Senapala. The fourth arrived before half-time when Danny floated a cross into the box, which Jajo headed cleverly into the path of Arbash, who tapped home with ease.

The second half resumed with the same energy as the first. Local favourite Omang Dodum got on the scoresheet in the 48th minute, showing brilliant footwork to beat his marker before slotting between the legs of Senapala. A few minutes later, Danny completed his hat-trick after capitalising on a defensive error from Omith Edirisinghe, calmly finishing from close range to make it 6-0.

In the 62nd minute, Jajo doubled his tally after Senapala failed to collect a routine header from India captain Singamayum Shami, spilling the ball into the path of the forward, who slotted home. The eighth and final goal was a moment of individual brilliance from Shami himself, who danced past two defenders before finishing clinically from a tight angle in the 81st minute.

India’s commanding victory was a statement of intent as the Blue Colts made it clear that they remain firm favourites to retain their SAFF U-19 crown.

Bangladesh and Maldives played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the opening match of the SAFF U-19 Championship 2025, with both teams scoring in contrasting halves. Bangladesh U-19 put up a spirited first-half performance, racing to a 2-0 lead.

Nazmul Huda Faysal broke the deadlock in the 13th minute with a clinical finish, setting the tone early on. Just before the break, Md Rifat Kazi doubled the lead in the 45th minute, giving Bangladesh full control heading into half-time. Their dominance was reflected in possession and chances, with the Maldives struggling to find a rhythm.

However, the second half witnessed a stunning comeback from the Maldivian side. Substitutes made an immediate impact, with Anoof Abdulla reducing the deficit in the 57th minute. The momentum shifted, and the Maldives kept pressing. Their persistence paid off when Ethan Ibrahim Zaki slotted home the equaliser in the 73rd minute, sealing a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.