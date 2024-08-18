Safety 'deteriorating' at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Vienna, Aug 18 (IANS) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has warned that the nuclear safety situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is "deteriorating" after a drone strike nearby.

The IAEA experts stationed at the ZNPP immediately visited the impact site "close to the essential cooling water sprinkler ponds and about 100 meters from the Dniprovska power line of the ZNPP", after being informed of the drone attack on Saturday that "hit the road around the plant site perimeter", Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the agency.

Although there were no casualties or impact on any equipment of the plant, there was "impact to the road between the two main gates of ZNPP," the statement read.

"Yet again we see an escalation of the nuclear safety and security dangers facing the ZNPP," IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said, reiterating his calls for maximum restraint from all sides.

The IAEA said its experts on site have reported "intense" military activity over the past week in the area, "including very close to the plant," and "there is no sign" of the military activity there abating.

"The team has heard frequent explosions, repetitive heavy machine gun and rifle fire and artillery at various distances from the plant," the United Nations nuclear watchdog said.

A fire broke out at a cooling tower of ZNPP last weekend, with Russia and Ukraine blaming each other for the incident. The fire "resulted in considerable damage, although there was no immediate threat to nuclear safety," according to the IAEA.

