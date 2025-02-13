'In SA, players haven’t rejected Tests for leagues': Graeme Smith on Test cricket future

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) As Test cricket grapples with an uncertain future, former South Africa captain and SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith believes the sport is at a crossroads. While he acknowledges the growing dominance of the Big Three — India, England, and Australia — Smith remains cautiously optimistic about the survival of the longest format of the game.

However, the signs of decline are evident. Many of the so-called ‘Next Six’ teams — South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the West Indies — are struggling to compete against the Big Three, particularly in the away series. While the International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken steps to create a structured context through the World Test Championship (WTC), the disparity between teams is only widening.

Smith refutes the notion that South African players are abandoning Test cricket for franchise leagues but concedes that the landscape is evolving, with a clear divide emerging between cricket’s powerhouses and the chasing pack.

While there have been instances of cricketers opting for the financial security of T20 leagues over national duties, Smith insists that in South Africa, the situation is not as dire as some suggest.

“I don’t think, or certainly not in South Africa, we’ve not seen players retire earlier or turn down playing for their country to participate in leagues around the world,” Smith told IANS. “Obviously, every player is going to make certain decisions in their career. But in South Africa, that hasn’t been the case.”

Still, the rise of domestic leagues is undeniable. Smith acknowledges that global franchise competitions are evolving into a tiered system themselves, with only a select few leagues wielding influence comparable to international cricket.

“What you will see is Tier 1 leagues developing, like the IPL, SA20, and maybe a couple of others,” he said. “You’ll still have other leagues, but these will be the main ones. The landscape is shifting, and everyone is watching to see how things evolve.”

With bilateral series declining in stature and Next Six teams struggling to compete away from home, the debate around a two-tier Test system is intensifying. While some argue that only the Big Three will sustain the format in the long run, others suggest reforms — such as a restructured World Test Championship or even four-day Tests against weaker sides — to ensure the sport remains competitive.

According to ESPNcricinfo stats, the number of Test matches played has been a key indicator of the format’s health. Over the last 15 years, India, Australia, and England have consistently played around 12 Tests annually — 50% more than the Next Six teams. While some believe this imbalance indicates a waning interest in Test cricket among smaller nations, the data suggests otherwise.

South Africa, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka have experienced only a modest decline in Tests played over the past five years. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has actually increased its number of matches. The issue, therefore, is not necessarily a lack of willingness from teams to play Tests, but rather a shifting power dynamic where bilateral Test series against the Big Three have become rarer.

Smith acknowledged that scheduling remains a complex issue, particularly with the ICC adopting an event-based approach.

“The future tours programme is a crucial factor. The ICC has moved towards event-based models, which will play a role in shaping bilateral cricket,” he said. “For us in South Africa, having an event like SA20 is huge—not just for the players, but for our domestic structure and fans. It’s a massive asset for Cricket South Africa.”

Perhaps the most glaring sign of inequality in Test cricket is the ability (or lack thereof) of the Next Six teams to win away from home against the Big Three. Historically, South Africa’s impressive away record, particularly between 2007 and 2014, masked the growing gulf between teams. But in the last decade, that gap has widened.

Since 2013, Australia have lost just two home Tests against Next Six opposition. India have been even more dominant, suffering zero defeats in 24 home Tests against these sides. While England have been slightly more vulnerable, they have improved significantly in away conditions, bolstered by an aggressive approach to batting and a better understanding of spin.

New Zealand, often considered the strongest of the Next Six teams in recent years, have won just one Test series away from home against a Big Three side this century — beating England 1-0 in 2021. This lopsided pattern raises questions about whether Next Six teams will ever be able to challenge the Big Three consistently.

The growing disparity in Test competitiveness has even led to discussions about shortening matches for certain contests. India and Australia, for instance, have frequently wrapped up home Test series against the Next Six inside four days. Some have suggested that four-day Tests could be introduced for these encounters to optimize scheduling.

Australia have not been as ruthless as India at home, but the recent two-day finish against South Africa at the Gabba in 2022 highlighted the struggles of the Next Six teams in foreign conditions. If the current trend continues, cricket might need to rethink the traditional five-day format for certain match-ups.

Despite the challenges, Smith remains optimistic about Test cricket’s prospects. “I think Test cricket had one of its best years last year. There are so many great talking points,” he said. “Sometimes, we just have to appreciate the success of the game rather than focusing on its problems.”

However, the sport’s administrators must ask themselves whether Test cricket is a better, more profitable product when multiple teams can genuinely compete.

As things stand, Test cricket appears to be splitting into two classes: the Big Three and the Next Six, which is certainly a Two-Tier system. The WTC has added some level of context, but India, England, and Australia have dominated the standings in both completed cycles. The financial dynamics of the sport —where SA20, for instance, is entirely run by franchises with roots in India — suggests that the influence of the Big Three is only set to grow.

For now, Test cricket’s survival outside the Big Three hinges on boards like Cricket South Africa finding a sustainable model that allows them to balance financial security with Test ambitions.

Whether that means a Two-Tier Test championship or a fundamental restructuring of revenue distribution remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: if current trends continue, Test cricket as a truly global contest could become a thing of the past.

