UP’s state capital region to be re-defined

Lucknow, Oct 04 (IANS) There has been a change in the proposed State Capital Region (SCR) of Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) SCR will now sprawl over an area of 28,826 sq km instead of the earlier proposed area of 34,002 sq km and a development authority will be constituted on the lines of the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority to take things forward.

The objective of the SCRDA will be to plan, supervise and coordinate with various stakeholders to ensure time-bound development of the region through execution of projects and schemes.

The SCRDA will be developed as an investment destination which will focus on fast-tracking of economic activity by promoting infrastructure development, transport connectivity and better urban services to residents.

The Lucknow Development Authority will act as the pilot agency which will give shape to the revised UPSCR.

Headquartered in Lucknow, SCR will comprise of Hardoi, Sitapur, Barabanki, Unnao, and Rae Bareli. As Kanpur and Kanpur Dehat have been excluded from the SCR, the revised area will come down from 34,002 sq km to 28,826 sq km.

“The development will take place in phases. The total area will not be transformed immediately. It will take time to generate traction and cover neighbouring districts gradually. Connectivity to the national Capital will improve significantly,” a senior officer of the housing and urban planning department said.

Besides the existing network of national highways, other state highways and roads will be widened.

Moreover, increased number of flyovers, railway overbridges and elevated roads will be constructed to facilitate movement of commuters.

Officials said that SCRDA could also suggest setting up a rapid transit system to provide quicker commuting options to the population staying within the region.

According to Census 2011, the population in these six districts was about 2.3 crore. The scope of the SCR is being redefined as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was not satisfied with the progress.

He had directed the officials to start work on the SCR in September 2022 but the project is yet to take off.

Meanwhile, officials said that the redefined scope of work would be outlined within a fortnight and fresh bid document would be put up before senior officials for approval.

However, the role of government officials at various levels within the UP SCRDA, their powers and authority over the land required for the projects, facilitating land usage change, command over working of other departments, will be crucial.

