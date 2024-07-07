S. Korea congratulates Iran's new president

Seoul, July 7 (IANS) The South Korean government congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as Iran's President on Saturday, expressing hopes for an improved relationship between Seoul and Tehran.

"We wish Iran a path of prosperity and development under the new government, contributing constructively to regional stability. We look forward to further enhancing our friendly relations with Iran," South Korea's Foreign Affairs Ministry was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

Reformist Pezeshkian was elected as Iran's new president in a runoff election on Friday, defeating hard-liner Saeed Jalili.

The early presidential election was held following the death of former president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May.

