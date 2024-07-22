S Korea, Albania discuss ways for stronger security cooperation, new techs

Seoul, July 22 (IANS) South Korea and Albania discussed ways to enhance cooperation on security, new technologies, and the overall economy, Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul met with his Albanian counterpart, Igli Hasani, in Seoul to discuss bilateral relations.

During the meeting in Seoul, Cho expressed hope for stronger relations with Albania on a wide range of issues, such as cyber security, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technology sectors, as South Korea is working to boost cooperation with the major European nations in the arms industry and nuclear sectors, among other fields, Yonhap news agency reported.

Cho also called for the two nations to work more closely on joint responses to growing cross-border security threats.

Hasani noted the importance of bilateral relations, particularly in terms of economy and information and technology, and voiced expectations for brisk business-to-business exchanges and stronger ties in the culture and tourism industries.

Cho stressed the need for stronger unity of the international community to sternly deal with the military ties between North Korea and Russia in violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions that ban arms transfers to North Korea.

According to Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hasani pledged to join global efforts for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

The Albanian Minister arrived here on Sunday for a five-day stay, marking the first official visit by the European country's top envoy since 2011.

